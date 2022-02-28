A vehicles navigates through pooled water on the corner of Yates Street at Cook Street in November 2021. Heavy rains are again expected in Greater Victoria Feb. 28. (Don Denton/Black Press)

A vehicles navigates through pooled water on the corner of Yates Street at Cook Street in November 2021. Heavy rains are again expected in Greater Victoria Feb. 28. (Don Denton/Black Press)

Environment Canada warns of heavy rain for Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland

50 to 70 millimetres expected throughout Monday

Residents in Greater Victoria, east and west Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland can expect a wet start to the week, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency is forecasting 50 to 70 millimetres of rain throughout the day Monday, except between Sooke and Port Renfrew where up to 100 millimetres is forecast. It’s warning commuters that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

“Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts,” Environment Canada says.

The weather is expected is ease by Monday evening.

READ ALSO: House explodes in Nanaimo

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Environment Canada weatherGreater Victoria

Previous story
House explodes in Nanaimo, injuring 6
Next story
Langford looking to ease residents’ traffic concerns with new policy

Just Posted

A vehicles navigates through pooled water on the corner of Yates Street at Cook Street in November 2021. Heavy rains are again expected in Greater Victoria Feb. 28. (Don Denton/Black Press)
Environment Canada warns of heavy rain for Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland

The Saanich Police Department’s cruiser design received top honours from a national magazine. (Photo courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)
Saanich wins best-dressed police vehicle from national magazine

Late morning view southward over the top of Victoria city hall, as seen from the top of the Fisgard Street parkade. (Don Descoteau/Black Press Media)
Business associations propose solutions to property tax squeezing small business

As climate change threatens Sidney’s shoreline, the 2022 budget includes the first annual contribution of $50,000 toward the municipality’s new climate action reserve fund. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney’s 2022 budget includes money for new RCMP officer and for fight against climate change