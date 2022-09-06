Esquimalt council set to see pay increase starting in 2023

Mayor to make $68,900 while councillors will get $27,560

Governing the township is set to earn Esquimalt’s mayor and councillors a pay increase in 2023 and the following years.

The mayor is set to make $68,900 while councillors will get $27,560 next year.

After 2023, the officials will get a yearly pay bump that aligns with the region’s consumer price index of the previous calendar year. In keeping with the township’s current practice, the mayor and councillors will get a minimum annual raise of two per cent should the consumer price index not exceed a two per cent increase.

Council approved the pay rates in a unanimous late August vote, though the move still needs to be adopted in a final vote at an upcoming council meeting. Mayor Barb Desjardins was absent for the Aug. 29 vote.

In 2021, Mayor Barb Desjardins earned $60,887 while each councillor received $26,094.

The officials also receive $75 a month to pay for a cell phone connected to their mayor and council duties.

