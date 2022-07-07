Esquimalt councillor ending term early with resignation

Esquimalt Coun. Jane Vermeulen has announced her resignation, which will take effect as of July 15. (Courtesy of Township of Esquimalt)

Esquimalt Coun. Jane Vermeulen has announced her resignation effective July 15, as she is set to move into a veterinary position in the U.S.

The move ends Vermeulen’s four years in office and is to be made official at the township’s July 11 council meeting.

“I have immensely enjoyed my time as a resident of Esquimalt for over 15 years and as a councillor since 2018,” Vermeulen said in a news release. “The past four years have been extraordinary in terms of challenges and opportunities we faced at municipal government. I am proud to be a part of such a respectful and thriving team.”

READ MORE: Esquimalt councillors look to mandate cleaner heating in new construction

Vermeulen is ending her term early to accept a position as the medical director of the South Carolina Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Care clinic and to ensure her children can start at the new school on time.

In addition to her work on council, Vermeulen is a veterinarian and advocate for homeless and low-income pet owners. She founded Vets for Pets Victoria, which offers free monthly pet care at Our Place Society.

“As a mother of a young military family, Jane brought valuable community perspective to council table and decision making,” said Mayor Barbara Desjardins. “We wish her well in this exciting new role.”

Vermeulen’s council appointments included Greater Victoria Public Library Board, Victoria/Esquimalt Harbour Society, Celebration of Lights liaison, Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee and Esquimalt Ribfest.

There are six scheduled council meetings left in the current term. The vacancy does not impact quorum, with six members remaining in office, and municipal business will proceed.

At Monday’s meeting, council will decide whether or not to hold a by-election to fill the position. Under the Local Government Act, council is not required to hold a by-election to fill a vacancy occurring after June 1 in the year of a general local election.

If a by-election were to be held, it would be for the remainder of the current term, ending when the newly elected council takes office after the general local election on Oct. 15.

READ MORE: 12-storey Esquimalt condo proposal aims to fill ownership gap

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

city councilTownship of Esquimalt