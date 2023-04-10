Esquimalt eyes lowering speed limits on all roads

But township wants to hear from residents first

Esquimalt is looking to follow a recent decision by Saanich to reduce speed limits on certain local roads.

The township just wants to hear from residents first.

Esquimalt is studying the idea of reducing speed limits on what it considers “major roads” to 40 km/h and all other roads to 30 km/h.

“Speeds are a major factor in creating a pedestrian and bike-friendly environment as well as improving road safety and neighbourhood livability,” reads a statement by the township. “Speed reduction in key areas was identified the township’s recent Active Transportation Network Plan.”

There would, however, be some exceptions:

Colville Road between Admirals Road and Tillicum Road to be 40 km/h

Tillicum between Transfer Street and Colville to be 40 km/h

Admirals between Esquimalt and Lyall Street to be 30 km/h

Lampson Street between Esquimalt and Lyall to be 30 km/h

“The plan is to install new speed limit signs by prioritizing the signs over the next three years, starting with gateways and major roads,” said the township. “There are also traffic calming infrastructure considerations to help encourage slower driving speeds.”

Volumes on the “major roads” exceed 10,000 vehicles per day, said the township. Tillicum and sections of Esquimalt see over 15,000 vehicles per day.

Residents are invited to take a survey on the plans on its website.

