The Township of Esquimalt is inviting residents to provide feedback for the Esquimalt Fire Department’s upcoming strategic plan via an online survey. (Black Press Media file photo)

Esquimalt Fire Department seeks public input for strategic plan

Residents can complete an online survey between Dec. 1 and 21

The Township of Esquimalt is inviting residents to participate in an online survey to help guide their fire department’s strategic plan.

The plan is set to guide the department’s activities between 2022 and 2027, the township said in a release, and the survey is intended to allow the department to understand the community’s needs, expectations and general feedback are regarding Esquimalt’s protective services.

“We’re looking to the community for input on what types of other services they want to see, be it public education targeted at kids, CPR training and so on,” Fire Chief Steve Serbic said. “We also want to hear feedback about any experiences the public has had with the department. Our members have a great relationship with the community and it’s important for us to check in and ensure we’re on track.”

The completed strategic plan is set to be posted on the township’s website in the New Year.

The online survey launched Dec. 1 and is available to fill out until Dec. 21.

