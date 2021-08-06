Esquimalt to test storm, sewer infrastructure with dye near Gorge waterway

Non-toxic tabs will help show cracks in underground network, red dye may show up in water

Non-toxic red dye may appear in the Gorge Creek and Gorge Waterway next week as the Township of Esquimalt performs maintenance testing on local storm and sewer drain collection systems.

Planned for the Gosper Crescent area, testing will run Aug. 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as part of inflow and infiltration control on the underground infrastructure.

Cross-connections or cracks could allow pollution to contaminate local creeks and waterways, so non-toxic dye tabs are used to identify weak points in the infrastructure.

The tabs are non-toxic and will not cause harm to humans, plants or wildlife if dye does end up needing to be used around the Gorge Creek and Gorge Waterway.

To learn more about Esquimalt’s sewer and drain management, visit esquimalt.ca/municipal-services.

