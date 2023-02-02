HAZMAT call to BC Cancer building at Royal Jubilee Hospital prompts emergency response

The Capital Regional District’s HAZMAT response unit is at Royal Jubilee Hospital setting up decontamination equipment. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) The Capital Regional District’s HAZMAT response unit is at Royal Jubilee Hospital setting up decontamination equipment. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)

Greater Victoria emergency crews are responding to a hazardous materials call at the BC Cancer building on the Saanich side of the Royal Jubilee Hospital site.

An Island Health spokesperson said the hospital and patient services are unaffected and remain open.

Police have cordoned off the front of the BC Cancer building and the Capital Regional District’s HAZMAT response unit is on site setting up decontamination equipment.

More to come.

