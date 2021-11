Traffic footage from 5:03 p.m. on Nov. 18 shows a police vehicle in the intersection. (DriveBC)

Police were on scene as unconfirmed reports of a protest emerged

Vehicle traffic was disrupted in both directions along Hwy 17 at Mount Newton Cross Road at around 5 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 18), following unconfirmed reports of a protest happening in the area.

Drive BC traffic cameras at the time of writing showed a police vehicle blocking northbound lanes, but by 5:25 the vehicle was gone and traffic appeared to be moving again.

