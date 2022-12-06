A ceremony to recognize National Day for Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women took place on Dec. 6, 2021 in front of the new MMIWG monument in Whitehorse. The day is the anniversary of the murder of 14 women engineers at Ecole Polytechnique. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

A ceremony to recognize National Day for Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women took place on Dec. 6, 2021 in front of the new MMIWG monument in Whitehorse. The day is the anniversary of the murder of 14 women engineers at Ecole Polytechnique. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

Events planned to honour victims of Ecole Polytechnique shooting on 33rd anniversary

On Dec. 6, 1989, a man motivated by a hatred of feminists shot and killed 14 female students

Tributes are planned today in Montreal to commemorate victims of the Ecole Polytechnique shooting on the 33rd anniversary of the tragedy.

On Dec. 6, 1989, a man motivated by a hatred of feminists shot and killed 14 female students and injured 13 other people at the Montreal engineering school.

Students and staff of Ecole Polytechnique are expected to pay their respects this morning by placing rose wreaths on the commemorative plaque located near the student entrance.

At the end of the day — at 5:10 p.m., the time the first shots were fired — 14 beams will illuminate the sky above Mount Royal in memory of the women who lost their lives.

Flags outside of the school’s main building are at half-mast and will remain like that throughout the day.

The anniversary of the mass shooting was proclaimed National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women in 1991.

The women killed in 1989 were Genevieve Bergeron, Helene Colgan, Nathalie Croteau, Barbara Daigneault, Anne-Marie Edward, Maud Haviernick, Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz, Maryse Laganiere, Maryse Leclair, Anne-Marie Lemay, Sonia Pelletier, Michele Richard, Annie St-Arneault and Annie Turcotte.

Mass shootings

