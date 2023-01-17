Photos displayed at a vigil for former Nanaimo outreach worker Amy Watts, whose body was found last year and whose death RCMP are investigating as a homicide. (News Bulletin photo)

Ex-boyfriend charged in case of woman found dead in downtown Nanaimo in 2021

Kyle Gordon Ordway charged with manslaughter in death of Amy Watts

Manslaughter charges have been approved against the ex-boyfriend of a woman who was found dead a year and a half ago.

Kyle Gordon Ordway, 38, has been charged in the death of Amy Watts, who was 27 when she disappeared and was later found dead in downtown Nanaimo.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the charge against Ordway, currently in custody on an unrelated matter, was approved by the Crown on Monday, Jan. 16, following a year-and-a-half investigation by the RCMP’s serious crime unit.

Watts was originally from Prince Edward Island and had moved to Vancouver Island several years prior to her disappearance and was in a relationship with Ordway up until her disappearance in May of 2021.

Watts’s body was found in downtown Nanaimo on June 3, 2021, after she was reported missing by her family in P.E.I. on May 27.

READ ALSO: ‘We need to do better,’ says mother of woman killed in Nanaimo

The investigation into Watts’s disappearance and death required significant time and police resources, according to a Nanaimo RCMP statement. In the weeks and months following her disappearance, investigators, utilizing significant resources, searched several locations and followed up on dozens of tips in order to gather evidence.

“Given that this mater is now before the courts and that an individual has been formally charged and is before the courts, police will not be providing any additional information with regards to the investigation,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release.

READ ALSO: RCMP arrest Nanaimo man with forcible confinement charges who breached conditions


