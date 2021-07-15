A recent B.C. Supreme Court order has prohibited Christopher James Pritchard from practising law by appearing as counsel or drafting legal documents (YouTube/A Warrior Calls)

A recent B.C. Supreme Court order has prohibited Christopher James Pritchard from practising law by appearing as counsel or drafting legal documents (YouTube/A Warrior Calls)

‘Expert’ of fighting COVID-19 restrictions in court barred from acting as lawyer in B.C.

Christopher James Pritchard has been shut out from practising law or referring to himself as a lawyer

An Ontario man who claims he can help people fight COVID-19 regulations in court using principles from the 10 commandments has been shut out of acting as a lawyer in B.C.

Released June 24, the B.C. Supreme Court order prohibits Christopher James Pritchard from practising law by appearing as counsel or drafting legal documents. He’s also been barred from referring to himself as a lawyer or issuing court claims.

As it stands, the self-proclaimed “common law expert” has not completed law school nor passed the bar examination, a qualification required for Canadian legal professionals.

However, on his A Warrior Calls website, Pritchard describes himself as a “counselor at law” and details the few defendants he has provided counsel to using biblical precepts.

Previously, Pritchard’s arguments have been struck down by the courts but have gained acclaim among those who subscribe to COVID-19 conspiracy theories.

READ ALSO: B.C. woman reports dog park tussle with anti-masker (VIDEO)

In a Nov. 8, 2020, live stream, Pritchard explains his pseudolaw beliefs to followers:

“People from a society that you do not belong to called the bar push paperwork across you, in a public courthouse or in private, they are compromising your consciousness.”

He says “the majority of lawyers have just spent eight years being indoctrinated. They are taught processes so they can continue this massive fraud, They are not taught law.”

Pritchard uses the term “C-19” to describe COVID-19 as he says he does not like using the proper term for the pandemic virus.

The only way he’ll be able to speak out in courtroom proceedings now is if Pritchard chooses to represent himself in court, acting without counsel.

READ ALSO: Religious B.C. man lodges human rights complaint after fired for refusing to wear a mask


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC Supreme CourtCoronavirusCourt

Previous story
2 B.C. whale experts say death of young humpback shows tragic impact of ship collisions
Next story
LIVE: More graves could be found at Kamloops residential school site, Tk’emlúps report indicates

Just Posted

The Habitat Acquisition Trust’s campaign to raise $1.4 million toward the purchase of Mountain Road Forest in Saanich for a new regional park is in its final days. (Black Press Media file photo)
Campaign to buy Saanich’s Mountain Road Forest nears deadline

Rendering shows a building standing on a pontoon proposed to replace Beacon Wharf. The Town of Sidney will soon launch an engagement process on the wharf initiative, which also includes an option to not replace the aging structure. (Sidney Waterfront Partnership)
Public to weigh in on future of Sidney wharf

A high-profile property currently home to a parking lot in James Bay just off Victoria harbour has been purchased for potential use for a mixed-use development. (Courtesy of Mike Geric Construction)
Victoria company hopes to create paradise out of James Bay parking lot

Campus Greenway pathway design and crossing improvements at West Campus Way. UVic’s West Campus Greenway project aims to create a main east-west greenway through the campus and develop the natural and man-made area to be used as both a connection and destination. (ISL Engineering and Land Services Ltd. rendering)
Construction gets rolling on UVic greenway