Firefighters lay 1,400 feet of hose to tackle an April 25 blaze in rural Saanich. (Gerald Mikkers/Facebook)

Explosions, black smoke blamed on propane in Saanich fire

Blaze in combination garage, cabinet shop remains under investigation

A Saanich fire spotted and reported from far and wide thanks to black plumes of smoke remains under investigation two days later.

Firefighters were called to Elk Road on April 25 around 4 p.m. and stayed on scene until midnight, with others left on fire watch overnight, said Lt. Chris Adam with the fire prevention division.

Crews spotted the smoke as the pulled out of the hall and arrived for a fully engulfed outbuilding behind a residence. The building housed an RV and cabinet business.

Propane tanks set off the thick smoke and explosions.

Protecting the largest community in the CRD, the Saanich Fire Department is ready for urban and rural fires, setting close to 1,400 feet of hose lay for this particular fire. That’s a typical setup for the area, Adam said.

Three engine companies, a ladder, rescue and just under 20 firefighters attended. No injuries were reported to firefighters or residents.

It’s too soon to determine estimated damage or cause, Adam said, as the investigation continues.

