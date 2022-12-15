Cold weather is on the way for northern B.C. this weekend. (Black Press image)

Cold weather is on the way for northern B.C. this weekend. (Black Press image)

Extreme cold headed to northern B.C.

The overnight temperature in the Chilcotin is expected to reach -38C by Tuesday

Bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chill values are in the forecast for northern B.C. in the days ahead.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Dec. 15 for the Peace River region and Pine Pass, with overnight temperatures expected to plunge to -38C and daytime highs only getting to -33C by Dec. 20.

“Arctic air will arrive as early as tonight. Gusty northerly winds and rapidly falling temperatures will accompany the arctic air. Temperatures will continue to plummet through the weekend and remain extremely cold through next week.”

While there is no special weather statement in effect for the Omineca and Cariboo-Chilcotin regions just yet, residents and travellers can expect frigid temperatures there as well.

Communities such as Vanderhoof, Quesnel and Williams Lake will see overnight temperatures of -33C and -35C by Monday and Tuesday night.

Residents in the Chilcotin, however, can expect the cold nights to arrive sooner with an overnight temperature of -32C expected in the Tatlayoko Lake area Saturday, Dec. 17, plunging to -37C by Tuesday night.

Read More: Cold, dry weather threatens fish habitat but not power demand: BC Hydro

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cold, dry weather threatens fish habitat but not power demand: BC Hydro
Next story
Fraudsters pose as grandson, cop to trick B.C. senior into handing over bail cash

Just Posted

BCZ0214, a new mom, spotted in the busy waters south of Victoria. (Joe Zelwietro photo – Humpback Whales of the Salish Sea/Facebook)
Humpback comeback: More whales spotted in Salish Sea this year than any other

The body of Metchosin man Martin Payne was discovered July 12, 2019. He was described by family as “exceptionally gentle” and “caring.” Two escaped inmates from William Head Institution have found guilty in his murder. (Facebook/Martin Payne)
Daughters say escaped inmate guilty verdict won’t bring murdered Metchosin father back

Sidney’s new active transportation plan prepared by Urban Systems appeared before council meeting as committee of the whole Monday. It points among other issues to the possibility of improved cycling infrastructure along Resthaven Drive, improvements with impacts on parking. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney’s draft active transportation plan could disrupt parking

Shirley Lou Hansen, a resident of Parkwood Place, helps a student place her gingerbread house in the village. (Courtesy of Cheryl Chalifour)
Victoria seniors and students work together for Habitat for Humanity

Pop-up banner image