Protesters have formally named the province as a third party in their appeal of the injunction granted against their blockade at Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O’Connell photo)

Protesters have formally named the province as a third party in their appeal of the injunction granted against their blockade at Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O’Connell photo)

Fairy Creek protesters add province to legal appeal

The government is where the quarrel lies, so it needs to be involved defendants say

After filing an appeal of the injunction against its protest blockade, a group of protesters also named the provincial government as a third party in the injunction appeal.

Including the province could allow the defendants in the injunction to raise a claim about charter rights and to involve government commitments the defendants claim are being neglected, said Kathy Code.

The third party notice was filed in March, and served on April 30. It was filed by Bill Jones, the Pacheedaht First Nation elder who has supported the Fairy Creek blockade since August, and two other named members, Kathy Code and Carole Tootill.

READ MORE: Fairy Creek logging blockade group files appeal against injunction

On April 28, the Rainforest Flying Squad, a group embedded in the Fairy Creek blockade since August 2020, filed a formal appeal of the injunction granted to Teal Jones, the company with a permit to log the valley.

The protesters’ quarrel is really with the government, not the Teal Jones Group, Justice Verhoeven acknowledged in his April 1 decision to grant the injunction.

READ MORE: Fairy Creek blockades must go, B.C. Supreme Court rules

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

EnvironmentforestryJuan de FucaprotestWest Shore

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saanich fire, emergency program share household tips for crisis preparation
Next story
Central Saanich temporarily saves historic chapel from demolition

Just Posted

Residents need to be equipped to sustain themselves and their families for about seven days after an emergency. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich fire, emergency program share household tips for crisis preparation

Residents encouraged to get ready for Emergency Preparedness Week

Central Saanich council has issued a temporary order against the demolition of the Brentwood Anglican Chapel building at 788 Sea Drive. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Central Saanich temporarily saves historic chapel from demolition

Temporary protection order for Brentwood Anglican Chapel building valid for 60 days

Protesters have formally named the province as a third party in their appeal of the injunction granted against their blockade at Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O’Connell photo)
Fairy Creek protesters add province to legal appeal

The government is where the quarrel lies, so it needs to be involved defendants say

(Black Press Media file photo)
Fire insurance premiums could drop in rural Saanich

Fire department’s ability to shuttle water affects more than 680 rural residents

The buildings commonly known as the White Barn (front) and the Hay Barn, still standing May 3, are slated to come down from the former Woodwynn Farms site in Central Saanich now under ownership of the Tsartlip Nation. (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)
Central Saanich issues demolition permits for two historic Woodwynn farm buildings

Councillors approved the demolition of the iconic White Barn and Hay Barn

Individual pods at the new Russell Street shelter. (Grant McKenzie/Our Place)
VIDEO: First 30 campers move into Victoria transitional shelter

Russell Street Transitional Shelter opened Monday to those moving out of city parks

Jennifer Touchie prepares to re-hang red dresses on May 1 after vandals removed the dresses she had originally hung along Highway 4 days before. (Nora O’Malley photo)
Red Dress Day honours Canada’s missing and murdered Indigenous people

As vandals target displays, May 5 marks Red Dress Day across the country

Bright blossoms provide quite a contrast against a bright blue sky in downtown Chemainus. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Vancouver Island’s long dry spell in April unlikely to be duplicated in May

More sporadic weather to occur around the Island for the next several weeks

An emergency alert message on an iPhone is pictured in Carleton Place, Ont., on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C. emergency alert test set for May 5

Cell phones, radios and televisions may receive a test message at 1:55 p.m.

FILE – The Phillips Backyard Weekender music festival drew large crowds to downtown Victoria in July 2017. (Facebook )
Large events ‘not likely’ to happen in B.C. this year, even as vaccine rollout speeds up: Henry

Smaller, distanced events could happen outdoors

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
Got a pharmacy shot? Don’t try to double up on COVID-19 vaccines

AstraZeneca rollout overlaps with B.C.’s age-based program

Dr. Bonnie Henry B.C.’s provincial health officer, updates the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection, hospitalization decline continues

2,174 new cases identified over weekend, 15 more deaths

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue members on Saturday, May 1, as they conducted their search for a 79-year-old Parksville man. The man was found within two-and-a-half hours, thanks to the Project Lifesaver transmitter bracelet he was wearing. (ASAR Twitter photo)
Search and Rescue finds lost Parksville man, 79, thanks to radio bracelet

Man was found walking along Highway 19

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, Bill and Melinda Gates look toward each other and smile while being interviewed in Kirkland, Wash. The George W. Bush Presidential Center is honoring the Gates with its annual award for those who work to improve the lives of others. Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush on Thursday, April 11, will present the Gates with the George W. Bush Medal for Distinguished Leadership. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years of marriage

Couple have three children together

Most Read