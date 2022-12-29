Fall leaf pickup rolls right into winter for Oak Bay residents

As post-Christmas downpours wash away piles of mid-December snow, clumps of fallen leaves are left behind across Oak Bay.
The pickup program in the community suffered significant delays as weather woes including snow, ice and rain descended on the region in recent weeks.
The weather may be among the reasons for significant delays in the Oak Bay leaf collection program that usually wraps by mid-December. It now runs to late January.
Residents who noticed their leaves are laying where they left them can rest assured district staff still have a plan for pickup.
Leaf pickup started in mid October and will continue until late January and while the colour-coded map at oakbay.ca does not contain updates, those updates could come when municipal hall reopens after the winter break on Jan. 3.
As usual, leaves should be left on the boulevard, not the roadway blocking street storm drains and other hazards. Residents who leave leaves on the roadway are subject to fines.
Contact Oak Bay public works at 250-598-4501 for questions.
Come spring, the district also provides an annual curbside garden refuse pickup service for things such as tree prunings that are not easy to drop off at the public works yard.
For garden refuse, a maximum three cubic metres can be put out at the boulevard by 8 a.m. on the annual day designated for that home – or up to 10 days prior.
Materials must not exceed five inches in length and three inches in diameter and can be in loose pile, but not in plastic bags. Stumps, wood, rocks or soil are not collected.
