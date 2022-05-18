Falling trees, power outages hit Greater Victoria as wind surges

Crews cut up a fallen tree near Elk Lake on May 18. The transportation ministry warned drivers of falling debris resulting from high winds impacting Vancouver Island. (Courtesy of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Heavy winds hitting Greater Victoria have caused trees to fall near main traffic arteries as more than 1,000 were without power by late Wednesday morning.

Crews had to briefly close a southbound section of the Pat Bay Highway just before 10 a.m. after a tree fell near the roadway at Elk Lake. The transportation ministry said drivers can expect delays as traffic clears and it also warned motorists to watch out for debris caused by the gusts.

Hundreds of customers in Victoria, Saanich and Colwood are without power as BC Hydro investigates the causes of those outages. Another large outage just west of the Victoria International Airport also left more than 800 customers without electricity as of 9:30 a.m. Crews are on scene at that outage.

An outage swath is also impacting about 500 buildings from Sooke to the Jordan River.

More to come

READ: Strong wind gusts to hit Vancouver Island on Wednesday

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater Victoriapower outagesWest Shore