Photo from the scene of the collision on Aug. 28. (Facebook photo)

Photo from the scene of the collision on Aug. 28. (Facebook photo)

Fatal semi-truck collision closes Highway 1 near Golden for over 24 hours

Closure still ongoing; estimated time of reopening it today at 3 p.m.

Two are dead in a semi-truck collision east of Golden Sunday morning, leaving the highway closed for over 24 hours as crews work on scene.

The incident involved two semi-trucks that apparently collided head-on, according to RCMP, one of which was carrying cattle. Eye witnesses say that at least one of the semis was on fire.

An investigation is ongoing.

RCMP determined on arrival that the two occupants of the semi-trucks were deceased.

The highway originally closed at approximately 7:45 am Mountain Time, after reports of a vehicle incident at Beaverfoot Road at 6:50 a.m.

Estimated time of re-opening is Monday, Aug. 29 at 3 p.m.

Detour is in effect along Highway 93 and 95 through Radium.

Anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dashboard camera video, is asked to contact the Golden-Field RCMP at 250-344-2221.

The deceased parties have not yet been identified, and the BC Coroner Service has taken conduct of the investigation, with assistance from the Golden-Field RCMP and the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
Follow me on Twitter

TransCanada

Previous story
B.C. wildfires: Fires of note reduced to 2
Next story
8-month-old baby dies in B.C. Interior town while waiting for ambulance

Just Posted

Recycled textiles that go into the production of Anian’s clothes. (Courtesy of Anian)
Victoria company goes circular with recycled, long-lasting clothing line

The Chris Millington Band is set to be one of the many entertainers and artists featured at the first-ever In Sight Festival, organized by the Arts and Culture Colwood Society. (Courtesy Arts and Culture Colwood Society)
Debut arts and culture festival coming to Fort Rodd Hill in Colwood

Bus routes in Greater Victoria will switch to the fall schedule as of Sept. 5. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Transit shifts to fall Greater Victoria schedule on Sept. 5

Made Sparshu, Sam Elder and Nyoman Sparshu (left to right) are the inaugural recipients of Island Health’s Youth Harm Reduction award. (Courtesy of Island Health)
Youth trio from Victoria win award for harm reduction education

Pop-up banner image