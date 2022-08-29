Fatal semi-truck collision closes Highway 1 near Golden for over 24 hours

Closure still ongoing; estimated time of reopening it today at 3 p.m.

Photo from the scene of the collision on Aug. 28. (Facebook photo)

Two are dead in a semi-truck collision east of Golden Sunday morning, leaving the highway closed for over 24 hours as crews work on scene.

The incident involved two semi-trucks that apparently collided head-on, according to RCMP, one of which was carrying cattle. Eye witnesses say that at least one of the semis was on fire.

An investigation is ongoing.

RCMP determined on arrival that the two occupants of the semi-trucks were deceased.

The highway originally closed at approximately 7:45 am Mountain Time, after reports of a vehicle incident at Beaverfoot Road at 6:50 a.m.

Estimated time of re-opening is Monday, Aug. 29 at 3 p.m.

Detour is in effect along Highway 93 and 95 through Radium.

Anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dashboard camera video, is asked to contact the Golden-Field RCMP at 250-344-2221.

The deceased parties have not yet been identified, and the BC Coroner Service has taken conduct of the investigation, with assistance from the Golden-Field RCMP and the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.

Claire Palmer

Editor for the Golden Star

