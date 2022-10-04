A woman and her dog walks past the UBC sign at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver on April 23, 2019. On Oct. 3, 2022, the federal government announced $11.1 million in funding for the university to research mRNA vaccines. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

A woman and her dog walks past the UBC sign at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver on April 23, 2019. On Oct. 3, 2022, the federal government announced $11.1 million in funding for the university to research mRNA vaccines. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Feds give UBC $11.18 million to advance mRNA vaccine technology

Teams will try to reduce any vaccine side effects and optimize its potency, among other goals

Research teams at the University of British Columbia have received an $11.18-million investment from the federal government to improve mRNA vaccines.

The funding comes from the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan) and will be divided into two projects, Minister for International Development Harjit S. Sajjan announced Monday (Oct. 3).

The first project aims to improve how the vaccines are received by people’s bodies by minimizing potential side effects, increasing vaccine effectiveness and potency, and reducing the required dosage. It will receive $3.5 million of the funding.

“Research conducted through this project will help to streamline the production of existing mRNA vaccines and inform the development of future medicines across the globe,” reads a news release from the government.

Researchers involved in the second project will work to identify COVID-19 variants before they become major concerns. They will use artificial intelligence to predict the vaccine treatments required to treat future pathogens. The project will receive $7.68 million of the funding.

The government says it expects both projects to together create at least 170 jobs at UBC and grow revenue in the B.C. biotechnology sector by $70 million.

READ ALSO: Former B.C. nurse accused of $25,000 in financial exploitation

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusresearchUBCvaccines

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces $300-million Fiona relief fund
Next story
VIDEO: Suspects smash Vancouver’s 2010 Olympic Cauldron

Just Posted

Salmon at Goldstream Provincial Park in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)
See B.C.’s salmon run in action this fall with a new interactive online map

Highlands Volunteer Fire Department reports battling a brush blaze in Gowlland Tod Park in the early hours of Oct. 4. (Google Maps)
Smoke seen from Malahat as Highlands fire crew battles brush blaze in Gowlland Tod

The new Amazon facility in Sidney is expected to open in early-to-mid October. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Amazon facility in Sidney expected to open this month

Colwood council approved a zoning amendment to the Royal Beach development which made minor changes to the proposed road layout on the property. The bylaw drew significant opposition from the community at a public hearing days before council’s vote. (Courtesy of Seacliff Properties)
Colwood approves Royal Beach change days after passionate public opposition heard

Pop-up banner image