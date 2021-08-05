Feds offer $11 million in added support for housing in Greater Victoria

More than 40 new homes to be created for individuals, families at risk of homelessness

The creation of subsidized housing in Greater Victoria will be helped along by a recent $11.3 million investment by the federal government through its Rapid Housing Initiative program.

The money, while not targeted for a specific development in the Capital Regional District, is expected to help create more than 40 units of housing for individuals and families in the CRD. BC Housing will support the approved housing projects, when identified, with annual operating funding over 20 years.

The federal initiative aims to support people in unstable housing situations, experiencing or at risk of homelessness, or living in temporary shelters because of the pandemic.

CRD chair Colin Plant voiced appreciation to the federal government for the new funding after the July 30 announcement.

“Our collaboration and resiliency at a municipal, regional, provincial and federal level is vital as we develop solutions to help those most in need, and create a system that better supports households in their recovery from housing instability,” he said in a release.

The Government of Canada had previously provided $13.1 million in the first phase of the Rapid Housing Initiative to support the creation of 91 housing units in CRD.

