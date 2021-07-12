B.C. Transit is asking for public feedback on a bus route change that will connect East Sooke to Langford through Scia’new First Nation (Beecher Bay) beginning in January 2022. (Courtesy B.C. Transit)

Feedback sought on East Sooke bus extension through Beecher Bay

Route will connect Scia’new First Nation at Beecher Bay with East Sooke, Langford

B.C. Transit is asking for public feedback on a bus route change that will provide limited service through Scia’new First Nation (Beecher Bay) beginning in January 2022.

The new route will be an extension of the No. 64 East Sooke, continuing out from the stop at East Sooke and Gillespie roads and running through Scia’new First Nation and Spirit Bay to Langford.

Bus times will be limited to start, with one morning, midday and afternoon/evening trip on weekdays, and no service on weekends. In its online survey, B.C. Transit asks people what times would work best for them for those limited trips and, if more times were available in the future, when they would want those to be.

People have until July 29 to provide feedback and can do so at engage.bctransit.com.

