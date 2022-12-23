Greater Victoria Harbour Authority closed the breakwater until further notice due to the weather. (GVHA/Twitter)

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority closed the breakwater until further notice due to the weather. (GVHA/Twitter)

Ferries, buses cancelled, schools, rec centres closed as ice falls over Greater Victoria

Victoria breakwater remains closed to walkers

There’s really nowhere to be in Greater Victoria Friday (Dec. 23) morning after many organizations preemptively announced closures and suspended services Thursday evening after the province asked folks on B.C.’s south coast to stay home the next few days.

Heavy snow, freezing rain and potential flooding are in the forecast now through Dec. 24.

With snow covering the Malahat and freezing rain falling, Emcon – the contractor responsible for maintaining the stretch of Highway 1 – reiterated the message Friday morning.

Heavy snowfall over night buried the area, Emcon reported around 5 a.m. noting it was -3 C with freezing rain starting. Overnight, the Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement monitored the Malahat to ensure commercial vehicles were safety compliant including carrying chains.

RELATED: B.C. warns against travel as south coast preps for onslaught of snow, freezing rain

Matt McDonald, lead forecaster with BC Wildfire Service tweeted out an explanation of the freezing rain falling over much of the south coast of B.C. Friday.

BC Ferries cancelled all the first-round trips Friday morning between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland with the first two round trips cancelled for each of the smaller Islands, including the Mill Bay/Brentwood Bay ferry. Find updates at bcferries.com/current-conditions.

BC Transit suspended all service to at least 10:30 a.m. with updates expected mid-morning.

Camosun College closed its campus, and cancelled all classes and service Friday, Dec. 23. The college is expected to reopen Jan. 3.

Saanich closed all recreation facilities Dec.23 including Cedar Hill Golf Course. Closure notifications and additional information will be posted online at saanich.ca.

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority closed Victoria’s breakwater to walkers earlier in the week and it remains closed until further notice.

Due to continued low temperatures the City of Victoria plans to open an overnight warming centre again on Dec. 23 at St. John the Divine Church, 1611 Quadra St.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@oakbaynews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking NewsWeather

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. warns against travel as south coast preps for onslaught of snow, freezing rain
Next story
MLA REPORT: Premier Eby hits the ground running

Just Posted

Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement officers on the Malahat late Dec. 22 ensuring commercial vehicles are carrying chains and safety compliant. (BC Transportation/Twitter)
Ferries, buses cancelled, schools, rec centres closed as ice falls over Greater Victoria

100+ Women Who Care Victoria donate more than $20,000 to Habitat for Humanity Victoria, Dec. 15. (Courtesy of Jenessa Mattson)
100+ Women Who Care Victoria donates $20,000 to Habitat for Humanity

Steffen Yeates, formerly of Toronto FC, has joined Pacific FC for the upcoming season. (Courtesy Pacific FC)
Pacific FC sign Canadian youth international midfielder Steffen Yeates

Murray Rankin is the MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head. (Courtesy of Murray Rankin’s office)
MLA REPORT: Premier Eby hits the ground running