Ferries, buses cancelled, schools, rec centres closed as ice falls over Greater Victoria

There’s really nowhere to be in Greater Victoria Friday (Dec. 23) morning after many organizations preemptively announced closures and suspended services Thursday evening after the province asked folks on B.C.’s south coast to stay home the next few days.

Heavy snow, freezing rain and potential flooding are in the forecast now through Dec. 24.

With snow covering the Malahat and freezing rain falling, Emcon – the contractor responsible for maintaining the stretch of Highway 1 – reiterated the message Friday morning.

Heavy snowfall over night buried the area, Emcon reported around 5 a.m. noting it was -3 C with freezing rain starting. Overnight, the Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement monitored the Malahat to ensure commercial vehicles were safety compliant including carrying chains.

Matt McDonald, lead forecaster with BC Wildfire Service tweeted out an explanation of the freezing rain falling over much of the south coast of B.C. Friday.

Here’s a great infographic explaining how freezing rain (fzra) occurs. When warm air overrides cold air, rain from the warm air mass aloft falls into sub-freezing air & frozen surfaces below. The rain immediately freezes on impact creating an instantaneous sheet of ice. #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/nsROgaioFr — Matt MacDonald (@meteo_matt) December 23, 2022

BC Ferries cancelled all the first-round trips Friday morning between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland with the first two round trips cancelled for each of the smaller Islands, including the Mill Bay/Brentwood Bay ferry. Find updates at bcferries.com/current-conditions.

BC Transit suspended all service to at least 10:30 a.m. with updates expected mid-morning.

Camosun College closed its campus, and cancelled all classes and service Friday, Dec. 23. The college is expected to reopen Jan. 3.

Saanich closed all recreation facilities Dec.23 including Cedar Hill Golf Course. Closure notifications and additional information will be posted online at saanich.ca.

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority closed Victoria’s breakwater to walkers earlier in the week and it remains closed until further notice.

Due to continued low temperatures the City of Victoria plans to open an overnight warming centre again on Dec. 23 at St. John the Divine Church, 1611 Quadra St.

Heavy snowfall over night has buried South #VanIsle again. It's still -3°C out here and starting to mix in some freezing rain. Recommend staying at home if you can, just until this storm passes and we get things cleaned up.#Malahat #BCSnow #BCStorm @DriveBC #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/EZWQOOciS5 — Emcon Services Inc. – South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) December 23, 2022

