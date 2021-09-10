Last year BC Ferries lost $2.2 million operating the Quadra Island ferry. The previous fiscal year they lost $3.5 million. File photo/Campbell River MirroR

UPDATE: Ferry between Campbell River and Quadra Island resumes service

Service will operate in shuttle mode to accommodate the accumulated vehicle traffic from the earlier sailing cancellations

Travellers hoping to take their vehicles between Campbell River and Quadra Island this afternoon had to wait for a couple of hours.

At 1:30 p.m. on Friday, BC Ferries cancelled sailings of it’s MV Powell River Queen craft until further notice. The service was set to resume shortly after 3:37 p.m.

The company said that the MV Powell River Queen will resume service departing Quathiaski Cove, and will operate in shuttle mode to accommodate the accumulated vehicle traffic from the earlier sailing cancellations.

The ship was experiencing a problem with its watertight doors.

READ MORE: Delays plague ferry route between Quadra and Cortes Islands

READ MORE: New Quadra Island ferry arrives in Victoria

Complimentary water taxi service was provided for foot passengers.

BC Ferries representative, Deborah Marshall, said the company doesn’t often have issues with its watertight doors, and noted its team was actively working to fix the issues.

For the most up-to-date sailing and departure information, travellers can also follow @BCFerries on Twitter, visit its current conditions webpage at www.bcferries.com or call the toll free line at 1-888-223-3779.


editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc ferryCampbell RiverQuadra IslandTransportation

Previous story
New accessible amenities unveiled along Victoria’s Dallas Road waterfront
Next story
Supermarket robbers threaten staff with knife and pipe in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Wallace Driving School owner Steve Wallace is being investigated for numerous allegations of sexual harassment against his students. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Sexual harassment allegations prompt investigation into Victoria driving instructor

The City of Victoria invites residents and business owners to its lunchtime series of online workshops, touching on a range of topics. (Black Press Media file photo)
City of Victoria launching fall series of lunchtime workshops

Victoria resident and accessibility consultant Steve Bertrand accesses the rocky beach off Dallas Road. (Photo courtesy of City of Victoria)
New accessible amenities unveiled along Victoria’s Dallas Road waterfront

Langford Mayor Stew Young announces that tech company Plexxis Software is relocating to B.C. and building a $44-million headquarters in the city. (Arnold Lim / Black Press)
VIDEO: Langford announces new $44-million dollar tech investment