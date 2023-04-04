UPDATE: Crews extinguish 2 fires at Victoria General Hospital

Police investigating as one fire suspected to be intentionally lit

Nobody was injured after a late-morning fire at Victoria General Hospital prompted a response from several Greater Victoria fire departments on Tuesday.

View Royal Fire Rescue Chief Paul Hurst said there were two fires in two rooms on the fourth floor and crews were able to contain them. Firefighters were ventilating the fourth floor and a stairwell around 12:30 p.m. after the initial call came in just after 11 a.m.

Police are investigating as the fires were suspected to have been started intentionally, Hurst said, adding his understanding is a patient started at least one.

“We know that the fire in one room was intentionally lit.”

After 30 years on the job, the Tuesday incident was the first fire at Victoria General that Hurst has responded to.

“We come to Victoria General all the time for false alarms, this is the first recorded fire we’ve had in many, many years.”

Fire departments from View Royal, Langford, Esquimalt and Saanich and about 40 firefighters in total responded. Hurst said that response was due to the complexities of having thousands of people in the building with mobility issues.

“In this case, some of the patients were able to shelter in place and some of the patients were horizontally evacuated to different floors or different parts of the hospital,” the fire chief said.

The hospital is equipped with sprinklers and ventilation systems but they were not activated as staff and fire crews were able to control the fires.

Emergency vehicles respond to Victoria General Hospital on April 4. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

