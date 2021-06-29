Smoke can be seen in the bluffs above the Alberni Golf Club in Cherry Creek, at the bottom of the Beaufort Range near Port Alberni. (TONY SHUMUK/ Special to the AV News)

Fire crews stop spread of wildfire near Port Alberni

Crews worked throughout the night to stop spread of the fire

Firefighers are still working to extinguish a fire at the south end of Cherry Creek Road near Port Alberni, but as of Tuesday morning (June 29), the fire is under control.

The fire was reported before 5 p.m. on Monday (June 28, 2021) and a water tender from Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Department and a crew from BC Wildfire Service worked throughout the night to stop the spread of the fire.

“At this point the fire spread has stopped,” said Cherry Creek VFD Chief Lucas Banton on Tuesday morning. “We’ve established a wet line and crews are working their way into the middle of [the fire].”

The fire is estimated to be two hectares in size. Banton says the cause is unknown at this point, but the BC Wildfire Service website lists the fire as “person-caused.”

On Tuesday, crews from Cherry Creek VFD, Beaver Creek VFD and Sproat Lake VFD were on scene, working to extinguish the fire. BC Wildfire Service also provided air support in the morning.


