Firefighters evacuate buildings as gas leak limits access to downtown Sidney

Third Street closed from Oakville to Bevan

A gas leak has parts of downtown Sidney closed to traffic Monday (Sept. 12) around 11 a.m..

Sidney fire says a gas line was struck in the 9700-block of Third Street. Third is closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic from Oakville to Bevan avenues. According to crews on scene, an excavator operator struck a main gas line.

All 12 workers on the worksite and four individuals were evacuated from a building to the south as well as those at Beacon Inn on the north side of the incident. Residents and businesses of the building opposite of the leak, at 9717 Third St., are asked to shelter in place and keep windows closed. Six businesses closed due to the leak.

FortisBC is on scene working with municipal crews to excavate and get closer to the line. About 40 customers were without gas as of noon.

Sidney Volunteer Fire Department asks residents and visitors to avoid the scene.

It was the second struck gas line of the day for Sidney crews. Allbay Road remains closed from Jocelyn Place to Lyme Grove after a line was hit earlier Monday.

More to come…

