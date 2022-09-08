Firewood scam scorching West Shore victims

Police investigating at least two reports of Facebook firewood fraud scam

West Shore RCMP is looking into multiple reports of online firewood fraud.

Police say they’re investigating at least two reports where victims were defrauded of their money via a Facebook marketplace listing claiming to sell firewood.

The victims e-transferred money to the mystery firewood seller but did not receive anything in exchange.

“Investigators are currently working to identify the suspect and we want to warn potential buyers to beware of this scam. Buying items from a private seller online always carries an element of risk. It’s a good idea to only pay upon delivery or pick up to avoid such scams,” West Shore RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Nancy Saggar said in a statement.

City of LangfordLangfordWest Shore