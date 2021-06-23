First COVID-19 flight exposure in over a month reported in Victoria

Passengers in rows 12 to 18 onboard WestJet flight 3116 from Victoria to Calgary June 14 may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control has reported. (Black Press Media file photo)

For the first time in over a month, a flight with a case of COVID-19 onboard has gone through the Victoria International Airport.

Passengers in rows 12 to 18 onboard WestJet flight 3116 from Victoria to Calgary June 14 may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control has reported. Passengers are asked to self-monitor for symptoms, including fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, the loss of sense of smell or appetite, muscle aches, fatigue and headaches, diarrhea, and nausea or vomiting.

Victoria saw a huge reduction in flight exposures from a record-breaking 17 in April to just two in May. So far in June, there has been just one.

COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island and across B.C. have also been on a steady downward trend. On Tuesday, there were just 56 new cases province-wide, three of them being on the Island.

