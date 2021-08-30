First modular affordable housing building eyed for Sooke

Modular housing is a cost-effective way of providing needed housing quickly, says B.C. Housing. (Contributed - B.C. Housing)

Sooke’s first modular building designed to alleviate the ongoing housing crunch is expected to be completed by early 2022, says B.C. Housing.

The four-storey, 75-unit project is located at 2170 Charters Rd., near Sooke Road.

Modular housing is a cost-effective way of providing needed housing quickly, said Tim Chamberlin, a spokesperson for B.C. Housing.

Modular housing means the homes are built off-site.

VIDEO: Modular assembly process

B.C. Housing uses the modular build method to expedite many of its projects, including supportive housing buildings. The most significant benefit is the reduced construction time, which is critical for a community in dire need of housing.

For example, the 2170 Charters Rd. project in Sooke began construction in February and is expected to be completed this December. A traditional “stick-built” of 2170 Charters Rd. would likely have taken up to nine more months to complete.

This method also leads to less waste compared to the traditional construction process.

The Sooke buildings were manufactured in Kamloops by NRB Modular Solutions.

Once the pre-built homes arrive on-site, all that’s left to do is stack them up like Lego on top of something called a floating foundation.

The project will provide studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes for individuals, Indigenous elders, seniors and families with low to moderate incomes. The modules are 30 square metres in size.

The project is a partnership between the province, M’akola Housing Society, the federal government and the Capital Regional District.

“On behalf of the District of Sooke, I am grateful to B.C. Housing, M’akola Housing, the Sooke Shelter Society, and many other agencies, which are working in collaboration and coordination to support our community to access affordable and supportive housing, said Sooke Mayor Maja Tait in an earlier interview.

RELATED: New affordable rental housing coming to Sooke

Housing and HomelessnessHousing crisisSookeWest Shore