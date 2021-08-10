Columbia Shuswap Regional District Fire Services reports that the Ranchero-Deep Creek Fire Department and the BC Wildfire Service took quick action to subdue the Violet Creek fire north of Grindrod near the Larch Hills Forest Service Road, which started during the evening of Aug. 9. (CSRD Fire Services)

First Nation firefighters encouraged to join effort to extinguish B.C. blazes

First Nations’ emergency service group puts out call for more wildland firefighters

A call has been put out for First Nation wildland firefighters with experience, to help with the B.C. wildfire situation.

The First Nations’ Emergency Services Society issued the notice on Aug. 9, asking for First Nation communities and individuals with wildland firefighter experience and certification.

They are collecting information that will be forwarded to the BC Wildfire Service for employment recruitment for the remainder of the wildfire season.

The information needed is a name, First Nation, current wildfire certifications and contact information. That can be emailed to Jo-Anne Hales, communications coordinator, at jhales.fness.bc.ca. Alternatively, phone Hales at 250-462-1752.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

