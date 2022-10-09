‘First wind event of the season’ in Vancouver Island’s forecast

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement, advising of windy conditions in the forecast Monday, Oct. 10. (News Bulletin file photo)

It’s expected to be a blustery fall day tomorrow.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for all of Vancouver Island except the north Island, advising that the “first wind event of the season” is forecasted to arrive in the afternoon Monday, Oct. 10.

The statement notes that gusts up to 60 kilometres per hour “may toss loose objects and cause drought-weakened tree branches to break. These may give rise to injuries, damage, or power outages.”

The windy conditions are expected to ease Monday night. Little to no precipitation is expected, said Environment Canada.

