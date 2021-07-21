The candy-resembling package of TCH gummies consumed by five children during a barbeque on July 16. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

The candy-resembling package of TCH gummies consumed by five children during a barbeque on July 16. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Five young children sent to Victoria hospital after accidentally eating cannabis gummies

VicPD remind those who use cannabis edibles to store them well away from children

Five children, all under the age of 10, were brought to Victoria General Hospital after accidentally eating cannabis gummies.

The children’s parents had noticed them acting strangely while attending a barbeque on July 16, according to Victoria police. Questioned about what they’d been up to, the children said they’d eaten candy which the adults immediately recognized as THC gummies. After someone called 911, the children were brought to the hospital, observed and later released.

READ ALSO: ‘Lock it up’: B.C. doctor warns parents planning to cook up cannabis edibles

VicPD does not suspect foul play.

Given the strong resemblance of some cannabis products to non-cannabis products, police urge those who use cannabis edibles to store them well out of reach of inquisitive children.

READ ALSO: Wait for ‘high’ before gobbling more cannabis edibles to avoid ER visit: doctors

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

cannabisedible cannabisVicPD

Previous story
Singh says government must regulate online hate
Next story
Late donations help HAT reach goal to buy Saanich’s Mountain Road Forest with CRD

Just Posted

The Muir Creek fire is north of Shirley, a small community west of Sooke on south Vancouver Island’s west coast. (B.C. Wildfire Service map)
Wildfire out of control in Muir Creek near Shirley

The Habitat Acquisition Trust’s fundraising efforts to acquire the nearly-50-acre Mountain Road Forest, in partnership with the CRD, have accomplished their purpose. (Black Press Media file photo)
Late donations help HAT reach goal to buy Saanich’s Mountain Road Forest with CRD

Cindy Pendergast, left, of Sidney’s Truth and Alibi cannabis shop heads out to make what was believed to be the first delivery of cannabis in British Columbia, following that service’s legalization July 15. (Photo courtesy Truth and Alibi)
Sidney said to be site of first legal cannabis delivery in British Columbia

The candy-resembling package of TCH gummies consumed by five children during a barbeque on July 16. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
Five young children sent to Victoria hospital after accidentally eating cannabis gummies