Evacuation alert issued May 3, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. for 10 properties in Grand Forks South of 68th Avenue (RDKB handout)

FLOOD WATCH: 18 properties on evacuation alert in rural Grand Forks

Eight properties in the Gilpin Road area and 10 located south of 68th Avenue have been prepped to leave

An evacuation alert has been issued for residents in the South Johnson Flats and Manly Meadows in rural Grand Forks, amid high risks of flooding in the region.

The alert was issued Wednesday (May 3) at 1:30 p.m. by the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary and impacts roughly 18 properties: eight in the Gilpin Road area and 10 south of 68th Avenue.

“The Regional Emergency Operations Centre is issuing these alerts as weather models are showing that rivers will continue to rise,” RDKB emergency manager Mark Stephens said in a statement. “We encourage residents to stay up to date by checking official sources for information and to sign up for our evacuation alert system.”

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBreaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nicola Valley under severe thunderstorm watch while rivers rise
Next story
1 home lost, fire hall underwater as Cache Creek floods

Just Posted

Red dress and pin for Red Dress Day, which Langford students will mark on Friday. (Courtesy of Renee Hislop)
Langford students to hang red dresses to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women

The BC SPCA Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre in Metchosin suggests checking out its critter cam to catch glimpses of an eagle currently in care. (Wild ARC/Facebook)
Metchosin wildlife rehab centre launches latest eagle cam star

Belmont Bulldogs lineman Dontae Bull back in 2017 before he suited up with Fresno State University. (Black Press Media file photo)
Langford grad Dontae Bull picked first overall in CFL draft

Unlike the building pictured, more than 80 per cent of Saanich’s purpose-built rental buildings were constructed before 1990. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich adds another level of protection for renters facing renoviction, redevelopment