Bill Rotheisler, head coach and general manager of the Castlegar Rebels in 2018. (Chelsea Novak - Castlegar News File)

Former B.C. junior hockey coach charged for voyeurism in Penticton

William Frank Rotheisler was charged and had his first appearance on Dec. 8

A former hockey coach and Penticton man has been charged for voyeurism in an incident from July.

William Frank Rotheisler, born in 1982, had his first appearance in Penticton’s Law Courts on Dec. 8, and according to court records will be back in court on Dec. 21.

The incident allegedly took place on July 27 in Penticton, and the charge is for secretly observing and/or recording nudity in a private place.

Rotheisler has been a coach for junior hockey in B.C. for many years, including with the Princeton Posse, the Castlegar Rebels, the Comox Valley Glacier Kings, and most recently the Creston Valley Thunder Cats.

According to Rotheisler’s LinkedIn, he was also a program director and coach at the Okanagan Hockey Academy for a number of years.

CourtSports

