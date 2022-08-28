North Saanich Municipal Hall on Mills Road will host an information session for would-be candidates in the 2022 municipal election on Sept. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. (Black Press Media file photo)

North Saanich Municipal Hall on Mills Road will host an information session for would-be candidates in the 2022 municipal election on Sept. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. (Black Press Media file photo)

Former Central Saanich mayor to talk about municipal politics in North Saanich

Allison Habkirk to speak to would-be candidates on Sept. 8 about running for municipal office

Would-be candidates for mayor and councillor in North Saanich will have a chance to learn more about the job on Sept. 8, when the municipality is hosting an information session.

Allison Habkirk, former mayor and councillor of Central Saanich, will give would-be candidates an insight into the experience of serving in municipal politics.

Key topics to be covered include the role of elected officials, expectations around the office and the general workings of council around questions such as responsible behaviour, decision making, closed meetings, conflict of interest and confidentiality.

RELATED: All Saanich Peninsula voters eligible to cast ballots by mail in fall elections

RELATED: ‘A cure for cynicism:’ Experts explain why voting in municipal election is important

The session itself will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at North Saanich Municipal Hall and is also open to anyone interested in municipal politics generally.

North Saanich’s session comes after the three Saanich Peninsula municipalities jointly hosted a session on July 14.

Nomination documents are currently available and prospective candidates can file them between 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9.

Advance voting will take place on Oct. 5 and 12, while the general voting day will be Oct. 15.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Saanich Peninsula

Previous story
Multiple people detained as fatal Surrey shooting ruled a homicide

Just Posted

North Saanich Municipal Hall on Mills Road will host an information session for would-be candidates in the 2022 municipal election on Sept. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. (Black Press Media file photo)
Former Central Saanich mayor to talk about municipal politics in North Saanich

The Ministry of Forests has upgraded Vancouver Island’s drought level warning to level 3 after a long period of hot weather and no rain. (Courtesy of Ministry of Forests)
Vancouver Island’s drought rating rises to level 3

The Sidney Concert Band under the conductorship of Bruce Ham will hold their first rehearsal on Monday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church. (Nicola Hestnes/Submitted)
New members welcome to Sidney Concert Band as new season opens

Photo of Billy Sanderson as he prepares to go to Italy for a tournament (photo courtesy of Billy Sanderson)
Former Victoria restaurateur now does his cooking on a world stage with a bow and arrow

Pop-up banner image