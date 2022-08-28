Former Central Saanich mayor to talk about municipal politics in North Saanich

Allison Habkirk to speak to would-be candidates on Sept. 8 about running for municipal office

Would-be candidates for mayor and councillor in North Saanich will have a chance to learn more about the job on Sept. 8, when the municipality is hosting an information session.

Allison Habkirk, former mayor and councillor of Central Saanich, will give would-be candidates an insight into the experience of serving in municipal politics.

Key topics to be covered include the role of elected officials, expectations around the office and the general workings of council around questions such as responsible behaviour, decision making, closed meetings, conflict of interest and confidentiality.

The session itself will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at North Saanich Municipal Hall and is also open to anyone interested in municipal politics generally.

North Saanich’s session comes after the three Saanich Peninsula municipalities jointly hosted a session on July 14.

Nomination documents are currently available and prospective candidates can file them between 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9.

Advance voting will take place on Oct. 5 and 12, while the general voting day will be Oct. 15.

