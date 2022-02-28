Former Oak Bay police chief returns to helm come September

Deputy Chief Mark Fisher returns to the helm of Oak Bay Police Department in September. (Courtesy Mark Fisher) Oak Bay Police Deputy Chief Mark Fisher at his swearing-in ceremony on Aug. 31, 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)

A former Oak Bay police chief returns to the role nearly a decade later. Deputy Chief Mark Fisher takes the helm at Oak Bay Police Department on Sept. 6, the day after current Chief Ray Bernoties retires.

“I am looking forward to taking on this new role and continuing to build on the strong community policing model we deliver in Oak Bay. We have a dedicated team of civilian employees, volunteers, and police officers that I am proud to serve alongside. Oak Bay residents have always been very supportive of our department,” Fisher said in a statement.

Fisher served as Oak Bay police chief from 2011 to 2014 and returned as deputy in September 2020, replacing Bernoties who assumed the chief role.

“[Fisher] has demonstrated exceptional leadership during his time in Oak Bay and has brought great insight from his diverse policing and leadership experience across Canada,” said Mayor Kevin Murdoch, police board chair.

Fisher brings 31 years of policing experience, including service as officer in charge of the West Shore RCMP, officer in charge of the Nanaimo RCMP, RCMP liaison officer to the province working on justice reform initiatives, and commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP.

Murdoch credited Fisher with positive changes during his first tenure as chief.

“He has continued that positive contribution in his current deputy chief role and has a great vision for community policing, so we are very happy to have him as chief constable once again.”

Bernoties announced his retirement earlier this year. The transition period allows the team time to find a new deputy chief.

