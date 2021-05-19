Former Sooke Shelter resident charged with arson, assault and mischief for March fire

The accused man is still in custody

The man who allegedly started a fire at the Sooke Shelter in March has been charged with arson, two counts of assault and one count of mischief.

Robert Dick, 42, is in custody awaiting trial.

Police were called to the shelter on March 25 to reports of a disturbance. When they arrived, smoke was visible and they began evacuating other residents.

Dick had already fled the scene, but police found him later on a bus leaving Sooke.

ArsonSookeWest Shore