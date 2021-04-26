Four new COVID-19 exposures reported at Greater Victoria schools

New COVID-19 exposures have been reported at Christ Church Cathedral School, Colquitz Middle School, Cedar Hill Middle School and Spectrum Community School. (Google Streetview/Screenshot)

Four new COVID-19 exposures have been added to the list of Greater Victoria school exposures.

According to SD61, students and staff who were at Colquitz Middle School on April 19 may have been exposed to the virus. Those at Cedar Hill Middle School may have been exposed on April 19 or 20. And, at both Christ Church Cathedral School and Spectrum Community School, the potential date of exposure is April 21.

Island Health classifies an “exposure” as an incident when one student or staff member with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 attended the campus while infectious. In all four cases, the health authority is conducting contact tracing and only those who are notified directly will be required to self-isolate.

Everyone is asked to continue to self-monitor for symptoms and stay home from school if any appear. Those symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and muscle aches.

On Saturday, Northridge Elementary School was also added to the list, with a potential exposure date of April 19.

There are nine Greater Victoria schools on the school exposures list as of April 26. Schools are removed from the list 14 days after their last exposure date.

A full list of current and archived school exposures can be found at islandhealth.ca.

