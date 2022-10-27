Four-vehicle crash blocks highway traffic south of Nanaimo

Multiple car crashes are tying up highway traffic in and around Nanaimo on a rainy fall day.
Emergency crews are dealing with several crashes on the Trans-Canada Highway south of Nanaimo, including a four-vehicle crash that happened in the northbound lanes near Haslam Road in Cassidy a little after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. One of the vehicles, though it sustained rear-end damage, was able to be driven away from the scene.
Northbound highway traffic is completely blocked and southbound traffic is moving very slowly due to another crash further south. Haslam Road was being used as a detour route but traffic there is now at a dead stop.
“Expect major delays,” posted Drive B.C. on social media.
@NanaimoBulletin pic.twitter.com/Z8Mnj7d2Wr
— Chris Bush (@ChrisBushphotog) October 27, 2022
More to come.
photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter