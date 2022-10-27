Four-vehicle crash blocks highway traffic south of Nanaimo

Drive B.C. advises drivers to ‘expect major delays’ as crews deal with highway crash in Cassidy

A four-vehicle crash is completely blocking traffic northbound on the Trans-Canada Highway in Cassidy on Thursday, Oct. 27. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Multiple car crashes are tying up highway traffic in and around Nanaimo on a rainy fall day.

Emergency crews are dealing with several crashes on the Trans-Canada Highway south of Nanaimo, including a four-vehicle crash that happened in the northbound lanes near Haslam Road in Cassidy a little after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. One of the vehicles, though it sustained rear-end damage, was able to be driven away from the scene.

Northbound highway traffic is completely blocked and southbound traffic is moving very slowly due to another crash further south. Haslam Road was being used as a detour route but traffic there is now at a dead stop.

“Expect major delays,” posted Drive B.C. on social media.

More to come.

