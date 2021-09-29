Enrollment at Tillicum Elementary was predicted to include 365 students, but 413 enrolments have been reported. (Courtesy Tillicum Elementary School website)

Enrollment at Tillicum Elementary was predicted to include 365 students, but 413 enrolments have been reported. (Courtesy Tillicum Elementary School website)

Fourth COVID-19 cluster reported in Greater Victoria school

New cluster at Tillicum Elementary School in Saanich

A fourth COVID-19 cluster has been reported in a Greater Victoria school, this time in Saanich.

Tillicum Elementary School on Albina Street is now facing an active cluster, Island Health has confirmed. Students and staff who attended the school on Sept. 20, 21, 22 or 23 may have been exposed to the virus.

A cluster is when there are two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases within a 14-day period, with evidence transmission occurred at the school.

Tillicum Elementary School joins Sir James Douglas Elementary in Victoria, Ecole Poirier in Sooke, and Ecole Victor-Brodeur in Victoria, for current COVID-19 clusters in the region. Dozens of other exposures, or single cases, have also been reported across Greater Victoria schools on the crowdsourced site, BC School COVID Tracker.

Anyone identified as having a high risk of having been exposed to COVID-19 will be contacted directly by Island Health and instructed to self-isolate.

READ ALSO: Events surrounding National Day for Truth and Reconciliation look to raise awareness

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CoronavirusSaanichSchools

Previous story
Banking regulator planning for more frequent volatility ahead in financial sector
Next story
Unvaccinated Conservative MPs should ‘stay home’ from Parliament: Bloc leader

Just Posted

dhfda
Police looking for Sooke woman missing since Monday

Enrollment at Tillicum Elementary was predicted to include 365 students, but 413 enrolments have been reported. (Courtesy Tillicum Elementary School website)
Fourth COVID-19 cluster reported in Greater Victoria school

A power outage Wednesday (Sept. 29) morning affected close to 2,000 customers on the Saanich Peninsula. (Courtesy BC Hydro)
UPDATE: Power restored to Saanich Peninsula customers, Swartz Bay terminal

BC Ferries’ Spirit of Vancouver Island is experiencing mechanical issues Sept. 29. (Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATE: Mechanical issue, power outage cancel and delay BC Ferries sailings out of Victoria