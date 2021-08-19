A mobile dental hygiene clinic set to launch in Greater Victoria Aug. 22 will offer free appointments to racialized women, two-spirited people, and their children. (Black Press Media file photo)

A mobile dental hygiene clinic set to launch in Greater Victoria Aug. 22 will offer free appointments to racialized women, two-spirited people, and their children. (Black Press Media file photo)

Free mobile dental clinic launching for Greater Victoria BIPOC women and children

Program to be available once a month for low-income people

A free mobile dental hygiene clinic is launching in Greater Victoria Sunday (Aug. 22) for low-income BIPOC women and their children.

The project is a collaboration between Victoria’s Support Network for Indigenous Women and Women of Colour, Khalsa Aid Canada and mobile dental clinic Wheely Clean, in an effort to provide necessary health care to those unable to access it.

More than six million Canadians, or 17 per cent, report avoiding dental care due to cost, according to a 2012 study out of the University of Toronto. With racialized women earning 59 cents on the dollar compared to non-racialized men and 87 cents on the dollar compared to non-racialized women – according to Statistics Canada – they are among the groups least likely to have leftover income for dental care. People with lower incomes are also the least likely to have dental insurance, according to the Canadian Health Measures Survey.

READ ALSO: Wealth of Canadians divided along racial lines, says report on income inequality

In an effort to increase accessibility, the support network’s mobile clinic will be opening once a month on Sunday to provide free dental hygiene check-ups and cleanings. To qualify, Greater Victoria residents must be racialized women, two-spirited people, or their minors, and must make less than the low income cut-off. The cut-off ranges between $25,921 for a one-person household to $68,598 for a seven-person one.

To secure an appointment, residents must register online at sniwwoc.ca. Interested people are also invited to attend the launch of the clinic at 2721 Graham St. Aug. 22 from 2 to 3 p.m.

READ ALSO: Camosun College dental clinic keeps oral care affordable

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

DentalGreater VictoriaIndigenous peoples

Previous story
Trudeau blames Taliban — not bureaucracy — for pace of evacuations from Afghanistan

Just Posted

John Horwood at the Canadian National Championship in Calgary during the August long weekend. He won gold in jump and slalom, and silver in tricks and named overall national champion, just edging his brother out. (Johnny Hayward photo)
Oak Bay twins test warm waters of Florida for world water ski competition

Staff Sgt. Wayne Conley (right, here seen in 2020) says a never-seen-before confluence of retirements, promotions and injuries have caused staffing challenges at the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP detachment. One of the retirees includes the previous community policing officer, Const. Paul Mittelsteadt (left). (Black Press Media file photo)
High housing costs a factor in Sidney/North Saanich RCMP staffing shortage

A mobile dental hygiene clinic set to launch in Greater Victoria Aug. 22 will offer free appointments to racialized women, two-spirited people, and their children. (Black Press Media file photo)
Free mobile dental clinic launching for Greater Victoria BIPOC women and children

This artist’s rendering shows the proposed new Amazon delivery centre to be operating on Victoria Airport Authority land in Sidney. (Courtesy of Victoria Airport Authority)
Sidney Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith praises arrival of Amazon