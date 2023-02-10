Cedar Hill Middle School in Saanich will be closed on Feb. 10 after an incident of vandalism. (Black Press Media file photo)

Vandalism leads to cancelled Friday classes at Saanich middle school

Cedar Hill Middle School initially expected to reopen at noon

After initially delaying the start of classes, Cedar Hill Middle School will be closed all day on Friday following vandalism at the site.

“Unfortunately, given the current condition of the school, crews require additional time to complete cleaning up the damage from last night’s vandalism,” the Greater Victoria School District said in an update around 8:30 a.m.

Families of students were asked to check their email for more information.

