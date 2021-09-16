Friday weather warning for south coastal B.C. includes heavy rainfall, winds

Stormy weather can result in downed trees and power lines

Environment Canada predicts between 50 to 70 mm of rainfall across south coastal B.C. (Pixabay)

Residents of south coastal B.C. are being warned of heavy winds and strong rain Friday (Sept. 17), in a special bulletin issued by Emergency Management BC.

Environment Canada has issued weather alerts in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast, Whistler, and east, west and inland Vancouver Island.

A frontal system will bring heavy rain to the south coast late overnight. During the day on Friday, conditions are expected to build until easing in the evening.

READ MORE: Weather Network says a pretty nice fall is in store for Canada

The federal agency predicts between 50 to 70 mm of rainfall across those regions along with heavy winds.

Residents are reminded that stormy weather can result in downed trees and power lines, as well as power outages and flooding.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Environment Canada weather