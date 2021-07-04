Connections Place executive director Chris Forester (left) and Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes enjoy a discussion just outside the non-profit’s site on Oak Street at Saanich Road. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Connections Place executive director Chris Forester (left) and Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes enjoy a discussion just outside the non-profit’s site on Oak Street at Saanich Road. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Funding from Saanich boosts non-profit’s mental health programs

Connections Place in Saanich helps clients through free workshops and support

Saanich is supporting Connections Place with over $18,000 for mental health programs through the district’s strategic initiative fund.

The funding will help the organization balance its budget and provide services to more people this year and in 2022.

Connections Place, located on Oak Street near Uptown, provides a communal approach to helping residents with mental illness. Their key focus is to remind clients through workshops and support that their skills and talents are innate and separate from their illness. All services offered are free.

“Together with community contributions from residents in Saanich who have family members similarly dealing with mental health, it was realized that this type of facility is needed,” said Mayor Fred Haynes.

ALSO READ: Latest Victoria Hospitals Foundation campaign targets $1M for mental health

Connections’ services include employment assistance, education and recreation initiatives to help people diagnosed with any mental illness. Those include but not limited to psychosis, PTSD, bipolar disorder, anxiety, depression, OCD and schizophrenia.

Chris Forester, executive director at the organization, said they’re trying to promote the message of disrupting isolation by staying connected.

“(We’re) working to collaborate with other mental health service providers to really bring people into the community and help them understand that mental health is ubiquitous,” he said.

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

District of Saanichmental health

Previous story
Food bank staff grateful for $100,000 donation from Central Saanich
Next story
Peninsula communities appear ready to collaborate on environmental policy

Just Posted

Connections Place executive director Chris Forester (left) and Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes enjoy a discussion just outside the non-profit’s site on Oak Street at Saanich Road. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Funding from Saanich boosts non-profit’s mental health programs

Bob Peart, left, who helped coordinate the Saanich Peninsula Environmental Coalition, stands with University of Victoria co-op student Jerram Gawley, a co-op student who developed a framework to improve environmental governance on the Saanich Peninsula. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Peninsula communities appear ready to collaborate on environmental policy

The Art Gallery of Greater Victoria is hosting a celebration of art in July, virtual and in-person exhibitions happening. (Pexels)
Art Gallery of Greater Victoria switches gears with continued absence of Paint-In

An earthquake registering 2.0 magnitude on the Richter scale happened 25 kilometres southeast of Victoria Saturday evening at 6:43 p.m. with its epicentre located in the Strait of Juan de Fuca. (John Cassidy/Twitter)
Small earthquake reminds Greater Victorians that they live in active earthquake zone