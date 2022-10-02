Future crossing guard funding remains in Oak Bay crosshairs

Oak Bay will pay for crossing guards to get students to Ecole Willows Elementary safely this school year. (Black Press Media file photo)

Oak Bay will pay for crossing guards to help kids in the community get to school safely but wants to see the subject revisited.

With the safety measures in place as school started in September, council approved funding for Willows students during its Sept. 20 council meeting.

The Greater Victoria Crossing Guard Association folded in June leaving the Greater Victoria School District (SD61) exploring options. The board opted to utilize school staff with less than full-time hours, such as education assistants, funded through each municipality.

During a July in-camera meeting, the SD61 board directed chair Ryan Painter to reach out for formal requests to Saanich, Victoria and Oak Bay where Willows Elementary requires crossing guards at two intersections, making it three hours of work per day at a cost of $22,560 per year.

The letter from the school board asked Oak Bay to consider it as a recurring cost for the future, asking the districts to enter a memorandum of understanding to formalize the funding arrangement.

While unanimously supportive of paying this school year, impacting this year’s budget and next, council opted to seek further discussion of future options.

“I don’t think this is the right model moving forward,” Mayor Kevin Murdoch said.

