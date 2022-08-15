A detour is available while a portion of the Galloping Goose Trail is closed in Colwood. (Courtesy of the City of Colwood)

A detour is available while a portion of the Galloping Goose Trail is closed in Colwood. (Courtesy of the City of Colwood)

Galloping Goose section closed for a week due to sewer work

A detour is available for the Colwood stretch

Cyclists and pedestrians will need to take a detour around a portion of the Galloping Goose Regional Trail that will continue to be closed for emergency sewer repairs until next week.

The City of Colwood noted the trail is closed behind Colwood Corners until Aug. 23.

A detour route will take cyclists from Wale Road, down Ocean Boulevard to Belmont Road where a small trail connection reconnects to the Galloping Goose in the area behind Colwood Corners.

READ: RCMP investigating after Victoria man injured in attack on Sooke beach

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore

Previous story
Child finds dead buck in yard; Okanagan man fined for not reporting shot and injured deer
Next story
UPDATE: Surrey man who drowned in Kelowna marina recovered using underwater camera

Just Posted

A garage fire at a Wedgepoint Terrace home was quickly extinguished on Aug. 15. (Saanich Fire Department/Twitter)
Early-morning garage fire quickly extinguished at Saanich home

Oak Bay Police Department’s electric vehicle made a stop in at the Camosun College Charge Your Ride event. (File photo Ray Bernoties/Twitter)
Oak Bay cops hand out 2 excessive speed tickets in 2 days

Saravanan “Sammy” Periyasamy, 45, takes a break from his work in Yumbrosia Fine Foods He and his family were set to reopen the business Monday (Aug. 15) after its closure last December following the sudden death of owner Ihsan Askar. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)
Yumbrosia reopening in Oak Bay after months of closure

A fishing boat with thousands of litres of fuel onboard sank between Greater Victoria and Washington state on Aug. 13. A sheen spanning more than three kilometres was reported to have entered Canadian waters by that evening. (U.S. Coast Guard Pacific West Coast district/ Twitter)
Sunken fishing boat causes oil spill that spread to Greater Victoria waters