UPDATE: Sooke Road reopens after gas leak at Colwood Corners

Sooke Road is open again after an earlier gas leak.

Emergency crews were called to Colwood Corners shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday after a contractor struck a gas line.

Colwood Fire Rescue, along with the West Shore RCMP, closed Sooke Road between Aldeane and Goldstream avenues while the line was being repaired. After crews conducted final safety inspections, the roadway reopened shortly after 2 p.m.

Due to the road closure, SD62 warned there could be delays with afternoon school bus routes.

Colwood firefighters did a sweep in the area to see if gas had permeated into surrounding buildings but Colwood Fire Chief John Cassidy said no gas was detected in neighbouring buildings.

Colwood Fire reports Sooke Road is now open as of 2:14pm May 12, 2021 following safe resolution of a gas line rupture. https://t.co/AYHOUhdxjZ — City of Colwood (@cityofcolwood) May 12, 2021

This isn’t the only gas leak in the past 24 hours that West Shore RCMP and emergency crews have responded to.

Langford Fire Rescue and West Shore RCMP were called shortly before 7 p.m. on Tuesday to a construction site on Orono Avenue, which was closed between Peatt Road and Van Isle Way while crews contained the leak. In that incident, a contractor also struck a gas line.

