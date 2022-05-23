Gas prices drop slightly, highest ever for Victoria Day

Prices dropped by 2.9 cents per litre averaging 225.63 c/L as of May 22, according to GasBuddy

Gas prices dropped slightly this past week in Victoria, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Prices dropped by 2.9 cents per litre, averaging 225.63 c/L as of May 22 according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 95 gas outlets in Victoria. This means prices dropped more than the national average, which fell by 2.6 c/L in the last week to 197.28 c/L.

“Prices are appearing to slow down, for now. While the coast isn’t clear yet, and prices are at their highest for Victoria Day ever, I’m hopeful that we could avoid a dreaded national average of $2.25 per litre this year. Whether or not we’re able to depends on global demand falling in the face of sky-high prices,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said in a statement.

Despite the drop, prices on May 22 were 73.1 c/L higher than the same day one year ago and are 26.8 c/L higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 21.5 c/L during the last month and is 67.8 c/L higher than this day one year ago.

Two years ago on May 22, gas prices were at 115.81 c/L in 2020.

