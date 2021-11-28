Gillespie Road, north of East Sooke, sees flooding

Currently residents are being asked to drive with caution, more to come

Flooding on Martindale Road in Parksville. A flood watch is in effect for most of Vancouver Island, with high water levels in the Sooke Lake reservoir leading to the closure of the Sooke Potholes. (Black Press Media file photo)

DriveBC is warning of flooding on Gillespie Road, east of Sooke, after heavy rainfall in the past few days.

The section of Gillespie Road one kilometre north of East Sooke has seen flooding, and the province is advising people drive with caution.

ALSO READ: Streamflow advisory upgraded to flood watch for most of Vancouver Island

The southern half of island has been put on a flood watch with multiple atmospheric rivers passing over the region over the past few days. The latest hit yesterday.

The River Forecast Centre also issued a High Streamflow Advisory for all of Vancouver Island. Sooke River was set to see higher flows than usual, with the Sooke Lake reservoir filling up a month earlier than usual, causing water to spill into the Sooke River earlier than usual.

High streamflow in effect: #Sooke Potholes Closed. Access to the Potholes will remain closed until conditions allow for a safe reopening. More: https://t.co/F42kQbVYgO pic.twitter.com/OZ9TRRMbPW — SookeCa (@SookeCa) November 28, 2021

The Sooke Potholes also remain closed with the higher than usual water levels in the area.

READ MORE: ‘Unprecedented’ weather causing Sooke Lake reservoir to fill up

The District of Sooke ran a sandbag station earlier in the week and also asked residents to clear catch basins and check culverts near their houses so water can appropriately drain. They also asked people to minimize the driving they do if possible and to email videos of overflowing culverts to engineering@sooke.ca so the district can respond.

More to come.

@moreton_bailey

bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

East SookeSookeWest Shore