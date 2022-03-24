Oakey’s health continues to improve daily after being attacked by a cougar on a remote North Island trail. (Jessica Shaw photo)

Oakey’s health continues to improve daily after being attacked by a cougar on a remote North Island trail. (Jessica Shaw photo)

Go Fund Me raises nearly $7,000 for puppy attacked by cougar on remote North Island trail

Oakey’s health has continued to improve daily since the Feb. 24 attack.

Nearly $7,000 has been raised to help pay Oakey’s vet bills.

Oakey, a 14-pound puppy, was attacked by a cougar on a remote North Island trail near Port Hardy back on Feb. 24. He miraculously survived the incident thanks to his owner Jessica Shaw and her friend charging at the cougar screaming at the top of their lungs, which scared the animal enough to release Oakey from its jaws.

Oakey was then rushed down island to Comox for emergency surgeries, which ended up saving his life. All told, the vet bill came in at over $13,000.

RELATED: North Island woman’s dog survives cougar attack

Since then, financial support and well wishes for Oakey have been pouring in at a Go Fund Me page that was started by Shaw’s friend, Diane Fownes. As of Wednesday (March 23), $6,519 has been raised.

Shaw stated in an update on March 20 that her pal is continuing to improve daily.

“Next week he gets his head stitches removed which we are looking forward to,” she said, adding he’s still mostly resting other than little walks outside that are “the highlight of his day.”

Oakey has also started to get breaks from having to wear his protective cone, “and he’s just where he wants to be having a little cuddle with mama,” Shaw added. “I feel so blessed and amazed at all the kind words of support and compassion and am forever grateful for everyone’s generosity in donating to Oakey.”

If you want to donate to Oakey’s vet bills, please go to https://gofund.me/79e048bd or search “Help Oakey” on Go Fund Me.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

cougar attackDogs

Previous story
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 22

Just Posted

High Voltage, design option C for the new Tripp Station Youth Park, includes a pump track, a sizeable jump area and a picnic space. (Concept plans courtesy the District of Saanich)
Bike track, skills park coming this summer to Saanich’s Tripp Station

Central Saanich council will request that the Farm Industry Review Board permit growers to immediately raise their prices to reflect the current cost of production, in the face of past and current inflationary pressures including the war in Ukraine. (Black Press Media file photo)
Central Saanich council supports allowing chicken farmers to raise their prices

Police arrested a suspect after receiving a gun complaint in the area of the Westshore Town Centre. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested after gun complaint near Langford mall

Food counter attendants, kitchen helpers and related support occupations have seen some of the highest job vacancy increases in Canada between 2019 and 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
5 of 10 jobs with highest vacancy rates in Canada pay less than $20/hour