Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Government bans import of handguns

Canada plans to ban the import of handguns into the country without the approval of Parliament

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says Canada plans to ban the import of handguns into the country without the approval of Parliament, using a regulatory measure that comes into effect in two weeks.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Breaking News

Previous story
‘They alienate British Columbians’: Environment minister blasts latest protests, demonstrations
Next story
No monkeypox vaccine appointments available on the Island

Just Posted

Paul Fussell and Cathy Jansen are hosting the Didenko family (center), who fled to Canada after Ukraine was invaded by Russia. (Black Press Media)
Ukrainian couple, daughter land in North Saanich with hopes of building a ‘big, happy family’

A health-care worker prepares monkeypox vaccine. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
No monkeypox vaccine appointments available on the Island

The Central Saanich Fire Department and the surrounding community are mourning the loss of former Assistant Chief Forrest Owens. (Central Saanich Volunteer Firefighters Association/Facebook)
‘A true legend’: Forrest Owens’ contributions remembered in Central Saanich

The City of Colwood is seeking public input on an update to the Havenwood Park management plan and for a new Latoria Creek Park plan until Sept. 5. (Courtesy of City of Colwood)
Colwood seeks public input on parks management plans